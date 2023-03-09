SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The White House this week has backed a bipartisan bill that could be used to ban a widely used social media app nationwide.

Westfield State Senator John Velis says the use of TikTok is a threat to American data, and that’s something being echoed in the statehouse.

“It’s a national security threat, it should absolutely be banned.” State Senator John Velis, Democrat – Hampden and Hampshire

The recent ban of TikTok from federal devices has created a bigger conversation. Potentially banning the Chinese-owned video-sharing app for all US citizens.

“I don’t have Tik Tok, I sort of refuse to download Tik Tok, there’s a lot of stuff, we don’t know too much about it, and I don’t want to take the risk,” said CJ Sclafani of Agawam.

The White House supports the Restrict Act, a bipartisan bill that would give the secretary of commerce power to regulate technology produced by China and other countries like Russia, which could result in banning certain apps.

“In the People’s Republic of China, unlike here, there’s no separation between the public and the private sector, so if the government wanted that data on millions of people, with very sensitive information, they could get it,” adds State Senator Velis.

Massachusetts state leaders want to fall in line with the federal government, introducing a bill that would apply a similar ban to state government officials. State Senator Velis, said that should be expanded to all devices statewide. “Social Security numbers, phone numbers, the most sensitive issues, and not to mention, it owned by a government, that I think is very hostile to America right now,” State Senator Velis expressed.

That bill, which is called “An Act Protecting Residents of the Commonwealth” is currently pending in the statehouse.