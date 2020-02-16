Local stores seeing surge in customers during Presidents’ Day sales

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents’ Day weekend is a popular time for many retail stores to have sales. Furniture stores and car dealerships advertise their deals for weeks.

“It’s a very busy weekend. We are fully staffed and ready for the crowds. A lot of customers traditionally know about the sale pricing for the president day sale,” Raymour and Flanigan showroom manager, Diana Wilson told 22News.

It’s a huge weekend for stores selling furniture. Raymour and Flanigan is offering discounted items in-store and online. Overstock.com is offering up to 70% off. While people may not sales quite as big as on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Presidents’ Day price drops are a popular marketing tool for many big name stores.

But it’s not just all furniture and car sales. Many clothing retail stores use the weekend to get rid of their winter clothing to make room for summer items.

“We have our clearance sale going on too. So the outwear is going out. It’s great that it’s nice and cold out there so it does help propel the sales,” Kohl’s West Springfield store manager, Laura O’Donnell, told 22News.

But those cold temperatures didn’t stop people from going to their favorite retail stores.

“I heard there was a Presidents’ sale and I’m returning something and I’m definitely going to use the money to buy some things because I love sales,” Easthampton resident, Cheryl Anderson told 22News.

Many stores are even offering extended hours and brought on more staff to keep up with the surge in shoppers.