Local supermarket manager says she isn’t surprised how fast supplies are selling out

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local stores have been extremely busy and are selling out of products because of coronavirus concerns.

Fears over the coronavirus have lead to completely empty shelves in local supermarkets. People aren’t just buying disinfectant products but also food essentials. The public’s demand for products that kill germs and bacteria shows no signs of slowing down.

Geissler’s in Agawam told us the store is out of bleach and rubbing alcohol as well in addition to certain food items. It hasn’t been a surprise to management on how fast shoppers are buying the products. Sanitary hand wipes are one product the manager is certain would have sold out quickly had they been delivered Friday morning. They sold out quickly days ago and the store is still waiting for another shipment.

At stores around western Massachusetts, toilet paper is a big-ticket item now. At one market in Longmeadow, a supply was gone in just a few hours after being delivered.

