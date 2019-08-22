Local teen uses summer paycheck to buy school supplies for community

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some teenagers spend their summer job money on video games and clothing, but one local teen wanted to help others with hers.

16-year-old Emily Mar of West Springfield worked at Majestic Theater in West Springfield this summer.

She used the money she earned it to purchase school supplies for students who can’t afford their own.

Mar is an aspiring Coast Guard Academy cadet. She said the mission of the Coast Guard inspires her.

“Being a cadet means helping, protecting and giving back to the community so that’s all I wanted to do,” Mar told 22News.

Mar said after the video that her mom posted on Facebook, someone from West Springfield reached out and offered to donate more school supplies if she runs out.

Around 15 million children start the school year without proper school supplies, the National Center for Children in Poverty reported.

“Going into the new school year I think its important for kids to be prepared and ready for anything that comes in the classroom and outside the classroom whenever you need it,” Mar told 22News.

Mar’s mom told 22News a lot of people have reached out since the initial post on Facebook. Some even coming to get supplies the same night.

Mar said she plans on getting the supplies again next year.

This isn’t the first time she’s donated school supplies to those in need. Mar did a similar project a couple of years ago as a service project while she was a pageant winner.

If you or someone you know wants school supplies from Mar, you can reach her mom here.