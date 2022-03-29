(WWLP) – Tuesday honors national Vietnam Veterans Day, local cities and towns are to participate in Chicopee and South Hadley.



Former President Barrack Obama officially proclaimed Vietnam War Veterans Day in 2012. Former President Donald Trump signed the holiday into law in 2017. The date was chosen to coincide with March 29, 1973 when the last US forces officially withdrew from South Vietnam.

Chicopee and South Hadley are among the cities holding events today to honor Vietnam veterans.

In Chicopee, there will be a ceremony at the River Mills Senior Center to honor those veterans starting at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

In South Hadley, a ceremony including a wreath-laying and rifle salute will begin at 5:30 Tuesday evening at the Public Library.