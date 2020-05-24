Local veteran-owned business streams Military Wives online during Memorial Day weekend

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of celebrating Memorial Day, Greenfield Garden Cinema will be streaming the new movie Military Wives on their website.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Greenfield Garden Cinema, a veteran owned business was one of many businesses that were forced closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Because of the pandemic, the city of Greenfield has also canceled its original Memorial Day service plans as well.

In efforts to still celebrate, Greenfield Garden Cinema made it possible for viewers to watch Military Wives along with many other movies online. Military Wives is about a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. They eventually come together to form the very first military wives’ choir and help each other through some of life’s most difficult moments. As time pasts, the choir reaches national attention.

Photo: Greenfield Garden Cinema website

The movie available online for $4.99. Every purchase supports Green Garden Cinema.