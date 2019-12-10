Local woman spreading holiday cheer to delivery drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Christmas only 16 days away, delivery drivers are working hard to meet the high demands of online deliveries. One Bakersfield mother is making sure their hard work does not go unnoticed.

Shelly Smith put out goodies and snacks for local drivers last Friday.

In home surveillance video, we see a FedEx worker drop a package delivery and he is met with the delightful surprise. Smith left a bucket full of water and snacks with a thank you note.

Smith says she was inspired to do this after seeing a few other people doing the same kind gesture, adding it’s a simple way to spread the holiday cheer to our real MVP’s.