LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Iron Duke Brewing in Ludlow hosted A ‘Babes, Brews, & Browsing’ market on Sunday, which featured a slew of local women-owned businesses showing off their products. Everything from handmade soaps, to fresh flowers, to homemade sourdough bread, there was something for everyone at Sunday’s market.

“I think anything that is women-based nowadays is a really a great idea to do. I think people really come together, and the collaboration I’ve done with these women, they have a really good rapport with the community. All around I think it’s just a real benefit. And being at Iron Duke in Ludlow is amazing. This location is perfect, they were great to work with, and I cant wait to do it again,” expressed Babes, Brews, & Browsing Founder Jill Connors.

And on top of a fun local shopping experience market-goers were also able to enjoy local brews courtesy of the brewery.