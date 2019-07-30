Locals celebrate National Chicken Wing Day at Agawam restaurant

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marked National Chicken Wing Day and some locals flocked to wing hot spots for the savory dish.

22News went to E.B.’s in Agawam where it’s always chicken wing day and they were dishing out dozens of wings while we were there.

Sheila O’Connor and her husband made the trip to Agawam from Windsor Locks to celebrate the holiday.

“I came home and I saw that come up on my social media that today was national wing day and we didn’t really know what we were having for dinner,” O’Connor told 22News.

Sheila O’Connor and her husband at E.B’s

“So he asked me where are we going for wings and this is the only place we’d go,” O’Connor said enthusiastically.

The average american eats about 90 wings per year. National Wing Day started in 1977 by the then mayor of Buffalo, New York.