SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Biden Administration is making good on its promise to cancel more student loan debt.

Starting in February, those who enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan who took out less than $12,000 in loans and have been in repayment for 10 years, will get their remaining student debt canceled. 22News spoke to one Springfield man, who says it’ll ease financial burdens, but there’s more that should be done to help those who are struggling.

“It makes a dent, but I feel like there’s a lot more that the state could do. If we could just broaden the spectrum of the student debt,” said Tomas Figueroa of Springfield. “Trying to get your doctorates I feel like that should be forgiven you know that is a big step and a big commitment.”

Nearly 7 million people have already enrolled in the plan, and about $4 million pay zero a month.

