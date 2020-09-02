Locals react to Vice President Pence’s visit to Exeter

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just like President Trump’s visit a few weeks ago, Vice President Pence’s stop in NEPA drew lots of support.

Dozens of cheering supporters greeted Vice President Mike Pence as his motorcade rolled into Exeter Township on Tuesday. Pence arrived at Kuharchik Construction just after 4 p.m.

The rally was called “Workers for Trump” and Joseph Jovanitch says the campaign came to the right place.

“It’s a family-oriented area. There are a lot of jobs around and we have a great work ethic here in northeast Pennsylvania,” Jovanitch said.

In his speech, the vice president spoke of the Trump administration’s plans to support small businesses, working families and to cut taxes. He also touched on supporting manufacturing jobs in the state. That message was especially important to Veronica Young of Hazleton.

“I myself am a blue-collar worker, my husband is a blue-collar worker in manufacturing and it’s very important to me to keep those jobs going strong,” Young said.

Young was one of many locals who came out to show support. But not everyone was excited to welcome Pence to their neighborhood.

“I feel so strongly that Trump is the wrong man for the country,” one Biden supporter said.

Earlier Tuesday morning Eyewitness News spoke to one man who plans to vote for Joe Biden.

“I feel that the man is immoral. He has no values,” the Bidden supporter said.

However, Jovanitch believes local workers will vote for Trump.

“We have a lot of unions and things around here that I think are going to support President Trump very well,” Jovanitch said.