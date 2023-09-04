BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) -It was also a great weekend to enjoy the 154th Blandford Fair, and many from western Massachusetts turned out for its final day.

People came out to enjoy some fair food and live music this Labor Day. Plus, a demolition derby, agricultural exhibitions, just all-around family fun. Someone who has been to the fair for years, told 22News, how great it is to see the community come together.

“You know your fulfilling traditions that have happened for many years, and you want to keep doing them for kids to come, so they exactly know what kind of pride to have in their town,” expressed Staci Iglesias of Blandford.

She adds keeping up with farmers and local businesses is crucial in these tough times, and the fair demonstrates that.

