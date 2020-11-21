Lockport 8-year-old donates hundreds of coats to those in need

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Dozens of people will stay a little warmer this winter because of a young boy in Lockport. He donated hundreds of items to Coats 4 Kids!

8-year-old Cameron contacted neighbors and family friends over the past month, getting all of this together.

By now, everyone expects the call, because he’s been doing this since he was just 6 years old.

In 2018, he went into action after he saw a plea for coats on Channel 4, and his mom explained to him that other children his age didn’t have what they need to stay warm.

“I feel good about this because I can help them with protecting them from blizzards or anything.” Cameron Higgins

For three years, Cam has collected coats, hats, gloves, scarves and snow pants. In all, he’s now collected about 500 items for those in need.

“It’s amazing, Cam’s fortunate enough not to need coats. But there are a lot of kids his age who do. So, for a peer to realize that hey there are a lot of kids out there who need coats. I mean it is inspiring. All of us can help, whether it’s time, money, resources, whatever your skills are… you can use those to help other people and Cam is a perfect example of that.” Chris Billoni, Colvin Cleaners Vice President

Colvin Cleaners will take these items and distribute them to local organizations that help families in need. It’s the 25th year they’ve done this in the community.

This year may be the most important yet.

“You see it in the streets, you hear it everywhere, it’s really sad. And it’s good to be able to help. He has a strong personality and when he wants to do something, he gets it done.” Maggie Higgins, Cameron’s mom

Cameron continues, “I’ll do it for a long time, it’ll be a tradition that I really do.”