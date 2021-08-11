‘Long overdue’: Gloria Allred discusses Cuomo resignation

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation has left many wondering what’s next for his accusers? And could he still face criminal charges?

Attorney Gloria Allred joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss Cuomo’s resignation and more.

“How the mighty have fallen,” Allred said. “It’s been long overdue for the governor to resign after the New York attorney general’s stinging report on the allegations made by numerous women that he had sexually harassed them.”

Allred represents a New York State trooper who told the attorney general Cuomo had sexually harassed her and touched her inappropriately on several occasions while she worked his security detail.

Allred also represents Sherry Vill, one of the women to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo in the spring.

Vill, a married mother and grandmother, said the governor forcibly grabbed her by the face and kissed her on the cheek two separate times during the same visit while touring flood damage at her upstate New York home in May 2017.

The 55-year-old businesswoman, who detailed her experience in March, said Cuomo’s actions were unwelcome and made her uncomfortable and embarrassed.