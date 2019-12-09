Longest-serving WFSB news anchor, Denise D’Ascenzo, dies unexpectedly

(WTNH) — Denise D’Ascenzo, the longest-serving news anchor at WFSB and 11 time Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist, unexpectedly passed away Saturday.

For the past 25 years Denise has anchored alongside Dennis House. This evening, House announced the sad news and offered a touching tribute.

“The grief we are all feeling is immeasurable,” House said. “We are devastated for her husband and daughter, who were really her whole life. On a personal note, my sister, my TV wife, my best friend here, and my co-anchor for 25 years.”

Denise first joined WFSB in 1986 and has worked with them for the last 34 years.

Denise frequently worked on health and medical reports that gave a unique inside look at hospitals and life-saving techniques. Her passion for health wasn’t confined to the studio – she supported countless non-profits and advocated for breast cancer, heart disease, obesity and disease prevention awareness.

News 8 offers our condolences to Denise’s family — and to our colleagues at WFSB.

Connecticut officials offered their sympathies soon after the news was announced.

Governor Lamont saying, “The news of her passing is incredibly saddening, and I extend by deepest condolences to Denise’s family, friends, and colleagues at WFSB.”

“As the longest-serving news anchor at a single television station in Connecticut, Denise D’Ascenzo has entered millions of homes in our state for more than thirty years. Through her dedicated work and dependable reporting, she earned the distinction of being a trusted name in journalism, and her reporting most certainly made an impact. The work journalists provide is a vital public service, and through her career, Denise dedicated herself to the people of Connecticut. The news of her passing is incredibly saddening, and I extend my deepest condolences to Denise’s family, friends, and colleagues at WFSB. She is undoubtedly a Connecticut news legend. “ – Governor Ned Lamont

The Hartford Police Department posting on twitter, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this news. We grieve with you.”

The Hartford Police Department shares its deepest condolences to the @WFSBnews family on the loss of the beautiful and amazing Denise D'Ascenzo. We are deeply shocked and saddened by this news. We grieve with you. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 8, 2019

Senator Chris Murphy lamenting, “Connecticut has had no greater or more important cheerleader than Denise D’Ascenzo.”

My heart is breaking. For the last three decades, Connecticut has had no greater or more important cheerleader than Denise D’Ascenzo. I’m deveststed for her family and for our state. https://t.co/LIGX33Tg95 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 8, 2019

From the WTNH family, Anchor Brian Spiros mourned the loss of a former mentor, saying of Denise, “She was a mentor to me and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”