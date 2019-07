TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Steak and bourbon lovers get ready, LongHorn Steakhouse has a dessert right up your ally.

Starting Monday, the restaurant is releasing a first-of-its-kind Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream creation. It features “steak sprinkles”, swirls of bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream.

The ice cream concoction will be available for $3.99 at select locations.

For more information, visit LongHorn’s website.