Longmeadow Fire Department: What to do if you or someone else falls through ice

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department has some important tips regarding ice safety.

Fire Chief John Dearborn said in Longmeadow, they do not inspect the ice and cannot guarantee its safety.

“With up and down temperatures this winter, the safety of ice on our ponds is certainly questionable,” Fire Chief Dearborn said. “Is pond ice ever safe? The answer is NO.”

If you witness someone fall through ice

Chief Dearborn said if you witness a person or animal fall through the ice, act fast because minutes count.

Call 911

Tell the person to remain calm and hold on to the ice

Try to reach the victim with a stick, rope, or another object from the shore and have them hold on

If the person goes underwater, make sure you know exactly where they went under

Dearborn says if you try to go out on the ice to rescue a person or an animal yourself, you will also likely fall through and become a victim.

If you fall through ice

If you are out on the ice alone and fall through, Dearborn said it is important to remain calm.

Do not panic

Attempt to get help by yelling

Turn toward the direction you came from

Place your hands and arms on the ice and place your body against the edge of the ice

Kick with your legs to push you forward out of the water, onto the ice

Remain lying down to keep your weight evenly distributed

Roll away from the hole and crawl back toward the shore

Call 911

