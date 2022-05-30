LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Memorial Day service in Longmeadow honored the community’s war dead.

The history of Monday’s ceremony dates back all the way to 1870, remembering those who lost their lives in wars from the revolutionary war up to the Gulf War.

Veteran Philip Vecchiarelli told 22News that with the concentration of Veterans in Longmeadow, these events help them come out and connect with the community, “It’s something that should be close to everybody in town. We have an amazing number of Veterans in this town and I hope this kind of event brings them out and gets them to participate more in what’s going on.”

Longmeadow’s service was assisted by the town’s local boy scout troop which raised and lowered the American flag along with laying the Memorial Day wreath.