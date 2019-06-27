Longmeadow police actively searching for suspect

1  of  2
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are actively searching for a suspect in the north section of town.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the suspect is described as a black man wearing a white shirt and jeans. He allegedly ran from a stolen vehicle after being involved in an accident.

Police say he was last seen in a backyard near Englewood and Allen Roads. At 10:00 a.m., Longmeadow police informed residents that they are still searching for the suspect.

” While we have no reason to believe the suspect is armed, if you are in the area, be on heightened alert,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Again, if you see anyone or anything suspicious, contact the LPD.”

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and Springfield police are also involved in the search for the suspect.

