Longmeadow police looking for man involved in ATM skimming incident

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a man involved in an ATM skimming incident.

According to the news release, the man involved in this incident may be driving a white, 2012 Honda Crosstour with a Illinois license plate.

Courtesy of Longmeadow Police Dept.

Longmeadow police further stated that when using an ATM machine, make sure that it has not been tampered with and check the keypad before inserting your card. It is further noted that if the numbers are hard to press, it might be tampered with.

If you have any information in regards to identifying this man, Longmeadow Police Department asks that you contact them at 413-467-3311.