Longmeadow police seize firearm lookalike from teen

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are informing residents of the importance of identifying a real gun from a fake gun.

Most airsoft rifles are made to look similar to a real gun. The difference is an airsoft rifle is marked with an orange tip at the end of the barrel. However, if the orange tip is taped over with a black tape to make it look real, the person is putting themselves in serious danger over someone else mistaking it for a real gun.

On Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m., Longmeadow police were called about two vehicles in an area driving around with no headlights on. An officer was able to locate one of the vehicles and pulled it over. When approaching the vehicle, the officer could easily see a rifle in the back seat. The driver of the vehicle told the officer he had taped over the orange tip to make it look real for a game some high school seniors were playing where they had to sneak up on each other and shoot squirt guns at each other.

Although the officer was able to quickly identify the gun was fake, it could have gone a different way. Longmeadow police say a situation like this could have been deadly and completely avoidable.

Can you tell the difference between these two guns?

The orange marking is placed to easily identify that it is not a real gun. In Massachusetts, it is required to never remove the marking from an airsoft gun. Police are hoping this Facebook post will help parents and kids understand the dangers of removing or hiding the orange tip of a fake gun.