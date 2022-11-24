LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow took on Longmeadow in their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game. One of many games happening around Hampden County on Thursday. It was a big turn out thanks in part to the beautiful weather.

The Spartans struck first in the first half, but that didn’t stop Longmeadow from fighting hard.

The event wasn’t just about the game, but also to recognize long time coach of Longmeadow football: Alex Rotsko. Rotsko was the head coach for Longmeadow from 1993 to 2012 where he held a record of 184 wins and just 39 losses, winning 11 state titles.

“What a great tradition Thanksgiving football is for Massachusetts. There are not many states that play on Thanksgiving, and it’s special for the kids to play in a game like this on Thanksgiving. I think it is every teams super bowl. We are very fortunate for great success and we played in a lot of championship games, but Thanksgiving was always special,” expressed Rotsko.

The ceremony at the game included a formal dedication of a permanent plaque at the entrance of the field. The holiday game ended with East Longmeadow scoring 24 points and Longmeadow scoring 12.