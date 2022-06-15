LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow voted on contested races for Select Board and School Committee.

In the race for Select Board, incumbent candidate Mark Gold will retain his seat joined by top vote-getter Dan Zwirko. They will serve three-year terms.

In the race for school committee, Julie Morgan and Zach Verriden finished as the top two and will serve three year terms.

Results of the election by vote number:

Select Board (Top two are elected)

Dan Zwirko: 1078

Mark Gold: 846 (Incumbent)

Richard Foster: 430

Andrew Berke: 103

School Committee (Top two are elected)