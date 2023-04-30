LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Longmeadow chapter of UNICO hosted a group of restaurants from the greater Springfield area Saturday to showcase their products at the service club’s 21st wine, beer, and food tasting.

The organization set-up at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for New England brewers and distillers to show their products.

22News spoke with past president of the Longmeadow UNICO, Kimberly Roche and she says this is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year to raise money for high school seniors, “Oh, it feels really exciting! I always like to see how much support we’re able to get, so that we can give more support to the local community, and its always just fun to try the different restaurants and the different drinks. It’s a really fun time.”

There were over 21 different restaurants and bakeries showcasing their product at this years fundraiser.