Longmeadow welcomes NYC children for an exciting summer

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Committee welcomes New York City children through the Fresh Air Fund in Longmeadow on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, 13 children from NYC will spend one to two weeks with volunteer host families in Leverett, Amherst, Belchertown, Holyoke, Easthampton, Monson, Chesterfield, and Shelburne Falls.

A Fresh Air summer includes running barefoot in the backyard, riding bikes down country roads, learning to swim, building sandcastles on the beach and tons more.

Many children will be returning to visit the same host families while others will be leaving home for the first time.

Since 1877, more than 1.8 million children from low-income communities have experienced free summer fun because of the Fresh Air Fund.

