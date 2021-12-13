Looking for remote work comfort, 1 in 3 have ended up in a bathroom or closet!

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – After a year and a half of working from home, many Americans admit they’ve found themselves working from some unusual spaces in an effort to find some peace and quiet during the workday.

In a new poll of 2,000 Americans who have worked from home throughout the pandemic, 41 percent share that they have found themselves working from their car, 34 percent in their bathroom, and 33 percent in their closet. In fact, the average respondent says it took them four months to get used to working from home and five months to figure out how to do so comfortably. This isn’t surprising when you consider 82 percent of respondents report experiencing aches and pains during this time.

From back pain (48%) and neck pain (42%) to shoulder pain (39%) and eye strains (38%), remote workers experience aches or pains five times throughout the day and put up with the pain for four hours before treating it.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Advil, also found a poor desk set-up is the top cause of work-from-home pain for over half the poll (52%). Despite these remote work aches and pains, 48 percent now prefer to remain home because of the increased flexibility. Moreover, over half of respondents would prefer to work from home permanently.

Managing remote work burnout

The survey finds many have added healthy habits into their daily routines to combat burnout and pain. The top trick remote workers have picked up to reduce stress through the pandemic is exercising (52%). Other stress-fighters include going for short walks throughout the workday (41%), meditating (40%), working on a hobby (36%), and mixing up their working environment (29%).

However, furry friends make working from home an even more positive experience than anything else. Seven in 10 Americans say their pets are the top reason they want to continue working remotely and 78 percent add their pets are their favorite co-workers.

“Many people who traditionally worked in offices are still working from home after a year and a half – and they’re feeling the pain,” says Brett Henige, Senior Brand Manager, GSK Consumer Healthcare, in a statement. “Those of us at home are experiencing the physical pain associated with being relegated to less-than-ideal makeshift home offices, whether it’s headaches from long days staring at a screen or back aches from an uncomfortable desk chair.”

To make remote work more comfortable, three in 10 went out and got themselves a comfortable desk chair, 18 percent bought or received blue light glasses to help relieve eye strain, and 27 percent purchased a standing desk.

“Small, simple adjustments like a desk chair with lumbar support or blue light glasses can make a huge difference in maximizing your work from home set up,” Henige adds. “The future of work is hard to predict, but nobody should feel like they have to suffer through aches and pains during the workday, whether you’re at home or in an office.”