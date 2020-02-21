Lori Vallow set to make first Kauai court appearance Friday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, is scheduled to appear in a Kauai courtroom on Friday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

Kauai police arrested the 46-year-old on Thursday, charging her with Desertion and Non-Support of Dependent Children Under 18 Years of Age, which is a felony. She also faces multiple other charges linked to the disappearance of her two children in Idaho.

Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow have been missing since September 2019. JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, contacted the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona to conduct a welfare check on the child in November. JJ was supposed to be living with Lori, his adoptive mother in Rexburg, ID where they moved in early September. The Rexburg Police Department conducted the welfare check and through their research the investigation grew to include searching for Tylee.

The Rexburg Police Department say that Tylee has not been seen since Sept. 8 and JJ has not been seen since Sept. 24.