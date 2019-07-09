Lost Acres Road closed, one injured after fire in Granby, Connecticut

GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) — A section of Lost Acres Road is closed and one person is injured after a fire in Granby, Connecticut.

Granby Police Chief William Tyler told 22News, the fire began just after 5 a.m. at a single-family home.

While officials are still looking into what caused the fire, Tyler said a propane tank did explode.

Additionally, our 22News crew was not allowed near the fire for some time due to ammunition in the home that was set off by the flames.

One resident suffered a minor injury.

Several fire departments were called into help, including firefighters from Granville, due to a lack of fire hydrants.

Lost Acres Road is closed at this time while crews work.