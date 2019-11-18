1  of  3
Breaking News
Three killed in shooting outside a Walmart in Oklahoma Man killed in Marlborough St. shooting in Springfield Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a California ‘mass casualty’ shooting
1  of  2
Watch Live
2PM: Police update after ten people were shot and four killed at a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard to be laid to rest

“Lost Forever” ring returns

News

by: WESH's Chris Guardaro

Posted: / Updated:

(WESH)  Claire Land thought she would never see her wedding ring again as she returned home to Colorado from a trip to Florida.

“I felt like crying, did a little bit,” Land said.

Land traveled to Orlando for a Make-A-Wish Disney World vacation for her stepdaughter.  

She spent last Thursday enjoying the sun at Cocoa Beach. She took off her wedding band to put sunscreen on, and when the Colorado woman looked for it again, she couldn’t find it.

“I like dug in the sand, ripped the stroller apart, ripped our backpacks apart and it wasn’t anywhere,” Land said.

The band is her engagement ring and wedding ring soldered together.

Days later, she posted to Facebook and contacted Dave Mollison on The Ring Finders website for help. Mollison uses a metal detector and scoop to meticulously comb through beaches to locate lost valuables.

Land sent Mollison a map of where she believed the ring was last seen. To the finder’s dismay, the map showed a spot near the Coconuts on The Beach bar. A busy, well-traveled stretch of Cocoa Beach.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QBexUC

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories