Louisiana native Tre’Davious White Nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award has become one of the most well-respected honors bestowed upon NFL players over the last six seasons. This year, one of Shreveport’s own has been nominated for the award because of his respect for the game of football and his opponents.

Buffalo Bills defensive back and Green Oaks alumni Tre’Davious White selected as this year’s nominee by the franchise.

“It’s kind of surreal,” White said. “And I’m still in awe about it, and I had no idea that I was up for it. It’s an honor to be recognized in that light, and it’s something that I don’t take lightly.”

Each of the league’s 32 teams will nominate one player for the award. Of those 32 nominees, 8 will be selected as finalists. The winner of the 2020-21 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will be announced at the NFL’s annual ‘NFL Honors’ Ceremony on Saturday, February, 6th which is the night before Super Bowl LV. If White is selected as the winner of the award he will be awarded a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

White graduated from Green Oaks High School in 2013 and led the Giants as a 5-star football recruit before committing to Louisiana State University where he played from 2013-16. He was selected 27th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.