CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hilltown Mobile Market is “back and better than ever.”

The farmers market will officially kick off its fourth season on Saturday, July 16th, and will run through Friday, November 18th. New this year, customers will be able to order online, choosing from an expanded selection of products. Shoppers can also visit 18 different locations throughout the Hilltowns to make in-person purchases.

This year’s season features a mix of returning and new producers including:

Pause Pivot Farm, a new hydroponic greenhouse in Williamsburg

Cream of the Crop Farm in Russell

Foxtrot Herb Farm in Shelburne Falls

Grace Hill Dairy in Cummington

Kinne Brook Farm in Worthington

Drop-off delivery will be available at various retail stores and community centers. Door delivery is also available for residents at Westhampton Woods, Hamblin Court, Highland Village Circle, Hillside Terrance, Nash Hill, and The Maples.

Monica Guzik, Market Manager says the changes will better serve customers with the freshest products. “It will be like shopping at all your favorite local farm stores and roadside farm stands right from your computer or phone,” says Guzik.

The Market is an innovative program of Hilltown Community Development working to provide healthy, affordable produce to all residents. The grant-funded initiative began operating in Huntington and Cummington in 2019 and has now expanded to serve Blandford, Chester, Chesterfield, Middlefield, Westhampton, Williamsburg, Windsor, and Worthington.

The goal of the market is to eventually sustain operations year-round and become a viable distribution option for producers and consumers in the Hilltowns and beyond.