Loved ones remember woman killed by man falling from building

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Loved ones are mourning the loss of 29-year-old Taylor Kahle, who was killed over the weekend when an apparently suicidal man jumped from a parking structure and landed on her.

“Taylor’s father called me, and I just remember just yelling, ‘No, no,’” said Laurel McFarlane, Kahle’s boss and friend.

The incident happened at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday near an intersection in the San Diego neighborhood of East Village. Police say the man who fell from the structure was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The 30-year-old man who was walking with Kahle was not injured in the incident.

Kahle was a native of San Diego and a graduate of San Diego State University. She also worked for McFarlane Promotions for nearly a decade.

McFarlane said she was “an incredible person” who will be sorely missed.

“She always referred to me as her second mom because her mom passed away,” McFarlane said. “I have one daughter, and if my daughter ends up like her, I’ll be very proud.”

The past year brought McFarlane and Kahle even closer together as a lack of events made for quieter days around the office.

Kahle spent the last year during the pandemic living with her father, with whom she was also very close, McFarlane said.

“He wanted people to know she was an incredible daughter, and she loved her dad with a passion,” she said. “She took care of him, and he took care of her.”

By those who knew her well, Kahle was described as kind, hardworking and fiercely loyal.

The incident Sunday happened just shy of Kahle’s 30th birthday celebration. She had planned to go wine tasting in Temecula with her dad set to get a car to drive everyone around. Kahle even bought him a chauffeur’s hat to wear.

McFarlane said she was “just so excited about this party.”

By Monday evening, flowers, photos and cards were placed near the intersection where the tragedy unfolded. A celebration of life for Kahle will be planned in the coming weeks.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.