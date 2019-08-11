Low humidity, lots of sun combine to create perfect weekend weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The sun was shining across Western Massachusetts Saturday and Sunday. Combine the sun with low humidity, cooler temperatures, and a light breeze, and you’ve got the best summer weekend we’ve had yet.

One activity more locals have been enjoying more with the recent stretch of weather, a round of golf.

22News went to the Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke to speak with their golf professional Bart McCarthy to see whether they’ve had more guests than normal.

“It’s a beautiful day today. We have the club championship, we have a lot of outside play coming in. And it’s gorgeous, low humidity, and everybody is having a good time. It’s light, airy, there’s nothing exacerbating the air right now. Everybody’s loving it, coming out.”

Temperatures were on the cooler side of averages this weekend. The average high for this time of year is 82 degrees. Saturday, the temperature at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee only reached 77 degrees. Sunday, highs reached close to 80 degrees.

But it felt even cooler than that due to the quick drop in humidity.

Dew points near 70 degrees are considered oppressive levels of humidity. Dew points in the 50s are refreshing and pleasant. Once dew points hit the 60-degree mark, it feels a little sticky. Mid 60s are humid.

But both Saturday and Sunday, dew points stuck to the 50s, and it was a noticeable difference compared to the high humidity last week.