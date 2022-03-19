BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Isael Rodriguez, of Lowell, was arrested on March 4 and charged in federal court in Boston on firearms trafficking charges.

Rodriguez, 27, was charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of making false statements to acquire firearms from a licensed dealer.

Rodriguez was released on conditions following an initial appearance before U.S. District Court Chief Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley.

Rodriguez purchased firearms from a licensed dealer, falsely claiming that he was buying them for himself and then resold the firearms for profit to customers in Boston.

The charge of making false statements to acquire firearms from a licensed dealer provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of dealing in firearms without a license provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.