Lower temperatures, less mosquitoes

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – As temperatures drop, so do the number of mosquitoes in the area.

Parts of western Massachusetts was under a Frost Advisory Thursday morning.

Sections of Palmer, Ware, and all of Brimfield were sprayed for mosquitoes earlier this week. The cold-blooded insects don’t like temperatures below 80 degrees, but the West Springfield public health director told 22News it will take a few more frosts before the mosquitoes are completely gone.

It's still summer, but most of WMass under frost advisory Thursday morning

With temperatures possibly returning to the 80s this weekend, the pests are likely to stick around for the near future. Thursday’s Frost Advisory comes a little early this year,with most first frost dates happening closer to the end of September and even mid-October.

The state announced Wednesday that a ninth person has tested positive for the EEE virus.

