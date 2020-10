BOSTON (SHNS) - There have been many hurdles in the quest to get Canadian hydroelectricity into Massachusetts, but the state's highest court last month cleared one from the project's path -- a legal challenge to the contracts that intend to facilitate the delivery of about 17 percent of the state's electricity demand.

NextEra Energy Resources, which owns and operates gas-, nuclear- and oil-powered generating plants in addition to wind and solar operations, filed suit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities claiming that it improperly approved power purchase agreements between Massachusetts utilities and Hydro-Québec. DPU approved the contracts in June 2019 and said they would reduce Massachusetts electric bills between 2 and 4 percent each year, saving ratepayers $3.9 billion over the 20-year life of the contracts.