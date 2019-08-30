Lucky duck gets new shoes

(WCYB) – Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital in Afton, Tennessee usually deals with cats and dogs, but a special patient arrived Wednesday.

Jenny the Duck is dealing with a condition called “bumblefoot,” which can be caused by walking on rough surfaces.

“Couple of weeks ago, we started noticing her kind of walking with her legs turned inside a little bit,” said Jenny’s owner, John Dixon.

“She was having a lot of pressure on those feet and developed some really large sores.,” said Dr. Matt Quillen. Quillen said normal treatment just wouldn’t fit the bill. “Sometimes, in exotic medicine, you have to get pretty inventive,” he said.

Quillen made Jenny some new shoes out of kitchen mats he found at the hardware store.

