Ludlow cosmetology school to reimburse students for misleading statements and discrimination

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey announced today that a for-profit cosmetology school based in Ludlow has agreed to reimburse students $160,000 to resolve allegations that the school violated the AG’s For-Profit School Regulations and discriminated against its students.

The assurance of discontinuance, filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court against Jolie Hair and Beauty Academy (Jolie), alleges that the school misrepresented to potential students that its programs would cover topics such as depilation, waxing, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, while it provided limited if any training on such topics. The AG’s Office further alleges that Jolie did not provide disclosures, including information regarding graduation rates, as required by state regulations.

Finally, court filing also alleges that Jolie’s faculty made discriminatory statements violating the state laws that prohibit discrimination against students on the basis of race, religion, and national origin.

“Students deserve vocational training that is high quality and respectful of all students,” said AG Healey. “This settlement will provide many Jolie students with the relief that they need.”

Under the terms of this settlement, Jolie will pay a total of $94,000 to the AG’s Office to provide relief to eligible Jolie students and will discharge approximately $70,000 in debts that certain students owe to Jolie. Jolie has also agreed to have all of its employees trained by the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination and to implement new anti-discrimination policies and procedures.

Addressing fraud and abuse in the for-profit school and student lending industry has been a top priority for AG Healey since taking office, whether taking predatory schools to court, changing the practices of student loan servicers, going after unlawful student loan “debt relief” companies, or helping student borrowers find more affordable repayment solutions through her first-in-the-nation Student Loan Assistance Unit. Massachusetts residents who need help are urged to contact the Attorney General’s Student Loan Assistance Unit at 1-888-830-6277 or visit www.mass.gov/ago/studentloans for free help.