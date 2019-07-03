Ludlow crews called to fire at restaurant on East Street

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire at a restaurant on East Street caused part of the roadway to close Tuesday night.

Ludlow fire officials have not released any information about the fire yet but a 22News crew in the area saw crews working to put out a fire at the Galo Rei restaurant located at 319 East St.

Crews are almost done extinguishing the fire and police have started letting traffic through. No word on any injuries or if anyone was inside the restaurant when the fire started.

22News has contacted the Ludlow Fire Department. We’ll bring you more details as we learn more.