LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police are asking residents to remove the snow from the sidewalk or get fined for refusing to follow the law.

According to the police, the snow is to be removed from the sidewalk within street limits no longer than 24 hours after the snow has fallen.

The removed snow should not be placed in any street or road that the public has access to.

If a resident fails to follow the law they could face a fine of $20.