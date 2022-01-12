Ludlow Police seeks suspects after Facebook Marketplace transaction leads to armed robbery

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday evening at approximately 8:00 p.m. Ludlow Central Dispatch got multiple 911 calls regarding an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of Citizens’ Bank at 33 Center Street.

According to the news release, a firearm was shown during a Facebook Marketplace transaction that was arranged at that location. The suspects were described as a black man, approximately 5’10” tall wearing a black jacket and a Hispanic man approximately 5’8″ tall wearing a red jacket. The suspects were last seen running northbound toward the area of Hubbard Memorial Library.

No arrests have been made. Ludlow Police Department urges anyone with information on this crime to contact the Ludlow Police Department Detective Bureau at (413)-583-8305 or send an anonymous text to CRIMES (274637), then type the word SOLVE, and then send the information.