LUDLOW, Mass. (LUDLOW) – A police training will take place near the Hampden County Correctional Facility for two hours Friday morning.

The Ludlow Police Department is advising the public to stay away from the training area, as they will be using explosives and bright flashes during their training.

It has been scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Hampden County Correctional Facility will be opened to the public for normal operations.