LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town will host a public listening session to get final input on its municipal vulnerability preparedness and hazard mitigation plan. The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 Tuesday at Ludlow Town Hall.

There will also be a livestream available on the town website and it will be broadcast on Ludlow Community Television.

The meeting will include an overview of the plan and process, a summary of climate change impacts and natural hazards in town and discussion of community strength and mitigation strategies.

Once complete, the plan will be sent to MEMA and FEMA for approval. If approved, the plan can be funded through both state and federal grants.