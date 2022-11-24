LUDLOW, MA. (WWLP) – Throughout the years the Thanksgiving day rivalry between the Ludlow Lions an the Palmer Panthers has produced some gridiron classics. Thursday’s clash was no different.

The Thanksgiving day game was held at Ludlow High School where the home team took on the challenge by shutting out their long time rival, Palmer, with a score of 14-0.

An especially satisfying experience for a Ludlow mom whose son excelled in a pass interception, intercepting three passes total. The proud Ludlow football mother, Kelli McKenney, told 22News, “Oh, I’m such a super proud mother, it’s his first year. He’s doing excellent, I’m very proud of him.”

This among the many highlights enjoyed by Western Massachusetts families spending an important part of their Thanksgiving day in their traditional competition on football fields throughout the region.