LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of the Lupa Zoo’s opening day on Monday, state Senator Eric P. Lesser and state Representative Jacob R. Oliveira will present a check to the zoo.

The two will be there to announce $100,000 in funding for the zoo to make Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and virtual visit improvements. Funding for the check came from the fiscal year 2022 budget.

The zoo is located 68 Nash Hill Rd, Ludlow, MA 01056, a presentation begins at 11 Monday morning.