LVCVA: We will not have a fireworks show on Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced in a statement Thursday that the New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Las Vegas has been scrapped.

Las Vegas has always been a bucket list New Year’s Eve destination, and we are going to make sure that remains the case – celebrating putting 2020 in the rear-view mirror in an “Only Vegas” way.

But as we have said throughout the year, the safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority, and with that in mind, we will not have a fireworks show on December 31st. Stay tuned, as we have some special things planned to welcome 2021 with the hope and promise it brings.



Steve Hill, President/CEO of the LVCVA