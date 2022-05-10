(WWLP) – Warm weather is making a welcome return this week, but that comes with the resurgence of summer pests such as ticks. Tick bites can be harmless, but Lyme disease can change your life.

Lyme Disease is the most common mosquito, tick or flea-carried disease in the U.S. Symptoms include fever, headache, and fatigue, alongside a characteristic skin rash.

Symptoms appear around one week after an infected tick bite but can appear anywhere from three to 30 days after.

Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics, but can also have long and lingering symptoms.