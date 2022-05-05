(WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey announced a 50-state settlement with TurboTax to resolve claims of deceiving people into paying for tax services that should have been and were advertised as free.

The suit found that Turbo Tax was intentionally steering low-income consumers to its commercial services and away from federally-supported free tax services, including blocking search engine results for the IRS Free to File Program.

TurboTax’s’ ownership company, Intuit, will pay $141 million back to users, while $2.3 million will go to people in Massachusetts. The company must also stop running its “Free, Free, Free” ad campaign.