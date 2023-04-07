WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Residents showed support on Friday night for a young Westhampton girl who died from pediatric brain cancer.

The Maddie Schmidt Scholarship was created after 8-year-old Maddie passed away from a rare brain cancer on New year’s Eve last year. Hundreds showed support at Hampshire Regional High School. This tournament is held as a way to pay tribute to Maddie.

“We want to continue the legacy of Maddie, right. We want to continue what she stood for, what she believed in, the way she impacted people’s lives,” expressed Joe Westcott, the Committee Chair for the 3v3 Tournament.

On Saturday William E. Norris School in Southampton will host the second tournament. Over the course of the two days 96 teams will participate.