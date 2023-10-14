HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The second annual Magic for Maddie fundraiser is being held in Holyoke Saturday, honoring the enduring “sparkle” of forever 8-year-old Madeline Schmidt.

Madeline ‘Maddie’ Schmidt lost a 10-month battle against diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a form of brain cancer. In her memory, her family created the non-profit Magic for Maddie LLC, which hosts events like the Magic for Maddie fundraiser to spread kindness in her name.

Saturday’s event, to be held on what would have been Maddie’s 9th birthday, will take place at Ashley Reservoir and the Holyoke Elks located at 250 Whitney Ave in Holyoke. It includes a full day of fun for families of all ages including food and ice cream trucks, live music, bounce houses, magic shows, games, a dunk tank, a raffle and more.

Registration is $35 for adults, $15 for kids and $100 family max. Registration costs include all carnival activities and entertainment, a Magic for Maddie t-shirt and choice of an ice cream or complimentary beer or wine. Parking is free.